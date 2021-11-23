Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $254.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

