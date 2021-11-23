Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.13 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.