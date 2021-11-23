Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 10,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in AON were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.81. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.83 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

