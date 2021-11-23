Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 322,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.42% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

