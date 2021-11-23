Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 50,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 2.09% of Luxfer worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Luxfer by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Luxfer by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXFR opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $585.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

