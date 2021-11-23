Robert W. Baird Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $113.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of TWST opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,695 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

