Robert W. Holthausen Sells 7,258 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRA International stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.91. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $779.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

