Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $20,914.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $39.94 or 0.00070482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,781 coins and its circulating supply is 34,831 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

