Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 29,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 32,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

