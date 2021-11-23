Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 13,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on RKLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $16,234,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

