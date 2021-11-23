Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rogers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $270.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.92. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.