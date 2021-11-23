Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading Up 0.3%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts have commented on RSGUF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

