Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 29,520 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of THC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 679,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

