ROOBEE Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.52 or 0.00222590 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

