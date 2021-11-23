Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Hits $199,243.84

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Rope has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market cap of $199,243.84 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00012576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.