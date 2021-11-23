Roth Capital Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $101.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

ENTA traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. 2,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

