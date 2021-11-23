Roth Capital Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $101.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

ENTA traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. 2,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

