Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,615 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 683.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 66.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after buying an additional 201,053 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

