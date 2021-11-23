Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,955 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

