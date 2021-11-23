Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,651 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

