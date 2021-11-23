Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$14.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 5,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

