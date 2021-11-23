Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,418 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 41.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

