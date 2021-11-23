Royal Bank of Canada Buys 344,138 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

