Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,524 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.83% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.