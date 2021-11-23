Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 195.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 324.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

