Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCMP. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

