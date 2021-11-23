Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.83% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $43.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

