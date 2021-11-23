Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Xerox worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,466,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

