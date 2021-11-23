Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.71.

