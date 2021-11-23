Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.43 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE HR opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

