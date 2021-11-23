Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.43 Million Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

