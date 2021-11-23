Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 434,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NSA opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

