Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 144.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.