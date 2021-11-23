Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.11% of JMP Group worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $361,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $26,810.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $42,104. Corporate insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:JMP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

