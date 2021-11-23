Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

