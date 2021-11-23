Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $475,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $437,259 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.