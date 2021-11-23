Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

NYSE AMBP opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

