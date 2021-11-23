Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BLW opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.