Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 33,731 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.85% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,363,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

BJK stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59.

