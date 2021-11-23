Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $8,655,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 104,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 101,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:BCC opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

