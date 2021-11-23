Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of AngioDynamics worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

