Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.12% from the stock’s previous close.
CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.
Shares of CRBP opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
