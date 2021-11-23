Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.