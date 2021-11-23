Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,656 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

