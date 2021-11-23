Royal Bank of Canada Sells 274,300 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 274,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.