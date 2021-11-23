Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,855,590 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

