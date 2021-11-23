Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,886 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 35.90% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $164.18 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.