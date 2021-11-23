Royal Bank of Canada Sells 65,825 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

