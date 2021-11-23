Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,737 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of RA opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

