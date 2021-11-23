Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,264 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

