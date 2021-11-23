Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,292 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 404,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,110,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,212 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Shares of CHH opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

